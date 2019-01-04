Michael Bisping Has No Sympathy For Jon Jones’ Drug Testing ‘Bullsh*t’

Don’t expect Michael Bisping to back Jon Jones through his drug testing fiasco.

Jones earned a third-round knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from their Sept. 2013 encounter. “Bones” proved his fight IQ is on another level, methodically picking Gustafsson apart before scoring the finish. This was contested for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

Bisping Isn’t Feeling Sorry For Jones

It’s possible that Jones will have an asterisk next to his name for the rest of his career due to his anti-doping run-ins. He’s popped twice under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Just before UFC 232, a trace amount of turinabol was found in Jones’ system but USADA deemed it to be a pulsing effect rather than a recent dosage. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said Jones gets no sympathy from him (via Bloody Elbow):

“Admitting that the last time (2017 suspension) is getting him off this time, but you denied (taking steroids) last time! So which is it? Right? You’re just cheating all over the place. Guess what, the sad reality is, he’s not the f—king only one. If he wasn’t cheating in the first place, then it wouldn’t have been there in the first place. I have really really limited sympathy — in fact, I have no sympathy at all for the situation that he’s in,” he said. “I have no sympathy for the drug testing bullshit. This is not a case where there’s been no smoke, there’s no fire. There’s a f—king fire all over the place. You tested positive three times. The reason they’re in your system, is your f—king fault.”

Bisping recently revealed that Jones went into a rant during a commercial break on the UFC 232 post-fight show. “The Count” claimed “Bones” went on a profanity-laced tirade on questions asked by Bisping.