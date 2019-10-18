Michael Bisping Thinks Chris Weidman Is In For A ‘Bad Night’ Against Dominick Reyes

Michael Bisping feels Chris Weidman is in for a rude awakening against Dominick Reyes.

Tonight (Oct. 18), former UFC middleweight champion Weidman will move up to the light heavyweight division to take on Reyes. The bout will serve as UFC Boston‘s main event. Weidman has said that he believes he can skip the line to fight Jon Jones with a victory over Reyes.

Bisping Sees Weidman Losing To Reyes

During an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping gave Weidman credit for wanting to fight top-level opposition but he feels the “All-American” will be outmatched.

“You gotta admire him. From when he was champion, he lost to Luke Rockhold. Then he lost to Yoel Romero, then he lost to Gegard Mousasi. Went on a three-fight winning streak, but look at those guys. Rockhold, Romero, Mousasi, he got knocked out in all three of those fights. But he’s taking on top of the food chain guys time after time after time. Then he fights Kelvin Gastelum, wins in the second round by arm-triangle choke. Then he fights Jacare Souza, so I mean he’s fighting only the top guys. And I’m saying this to kinda cushion what I’m about to say, cause I think this is a bad fight for him.”

Bisping said that he understands why Weidman took the fight with Reyes.

“Again, I respect him so much but he’s taking on a guy that I think is a bad match-up for him. But I respect the fact that this guy isn’t looking for a tuneup fight at light heavyweight. He’s going straight away into the deep end taking on one of the top contenders. And if he can do it, just like Darren Till taking on Gastelum, he’s doing the same thing. If you can pull it off, you can do it, you’re instantly a contender in that weight class. I respect it, but I don’t think it’s gonna be a good night for him.”

