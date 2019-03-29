Michael Bisping Responds To Tim Sylvia’s UFC Hall Of Fame Criticism

Michael Bisping put Tim Sylvia on blast for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame induction criticism.

At UFC London earlier this month, it was announced that Bisping will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July. Bisping has been deemed a pioneer for European mixed martial arts. Not everyone was impressed, however, as Sylvia bashed the UFC’s decision to put “The Count” in the Hall of Fame.

Michael Bisping Fires Back At Tim Sylvia

Bisping didn’t stay quiet on Sylvia’s comments as one would expect. The former UFC middleweight champion took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to respond:

“I did see that Tim Sylvia, the lanky streak of piss that he is. The unathletic, bastard, gargantuan, weird looking motherf*cker that he is came out and talked some sh*t about me. He said it’s laughable that I was in the Hall of Fame and that him, Pat Miletich, and Jens Pulver, the fact that they weren’t in the Hall of Fame just shows it’s whoever kisses Dana White’s ass the most. Okay Tim, nice but dim Tim. Shut up. I mean are you surprised that he’s not in the Hall of Fame? Jesus Christ.”

Do you think Tim Sylvia’s comments were a sign of jealousy, or do you agree with his criticism?