Michael Bisping Announces UFC Color Commentator Role

Michael Bisping has announced he will be joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) booth soon.

The retired former UFC middleweight champion has served as an analyst on the FOX Sports panel, but he’ll be making his color commentary debut for the promotion soon. Bisping revealed the news during a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast.

“I’m gonna be commentating UFC events going forward, so that’s interesting and exciting for me. Just going back-and-forth with the UFC, gonna be obviously continuing with ESPN in the new year. Got the first few dates, Brooklyn, Phoenix, London, so that’s exciting and yeah they’ll be some commentary in there as well. Yet to get my first gig booked, but we’ve negotiated the deal and everything. So that’s good news, it’s exciting times.”

Here’s a video of Bisping breaking the news (starts at 1:26:05):

Bisping hung up his gloves with a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9. He earned victories over the likes of Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson to name a few. Many have called him a pioneer for MMA in Europe. “The Count” captured the middleweight title back in June 2016 with his first-round knockout victory over Rockhold.

Do you think Michael Bisping will have a smooth transition from the desk to the booth?