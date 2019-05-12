Michael Bisping Wants Anderson Silva To Retire, Says ‘Father Time Has Caught Up’

Anderson Silva suffered his second loss in a row last night in the co-main event of UFC 237 due to a leg injury by Jared Cannonier. The former champion also has just one win in his last seven fights.

After witnessing Silva lose yet again, former opponent and UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping would like to see Silva retire from the sport.

“Anderson Silva is a true legend of the sport – he’s given so much,” Bisping said on the UFC 237 post-fight show on ESPN+ (transcript via MMAJunkie). “(He was) a longtime champion, but he’s 44 years old. A lot of people wondered, ‘Why is he still fighting?’ I think tonight, even though he looked OK, the fight obviously ended. He took a little inside leg kick and I think that he tore his ACL. I don’t think we’ll ever see Anderson Silva fight again. He certainly doesn’t need to.”

Silva is 44-years-old and Bisping says the legend of the sport needs to retire as his age has finally caught up to him.

“Father Time has caught up (with him),” Bisping said. “With the greatest of respect, Anderson Silva needs to retire. He’s already given so much to this sport. He doesn’t need to give anymore. Enjoy retirement.”