Michael Bisping Weighs In On Conor McGregor’s Retirement

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is in the camp of many who feel Conor McGregor’s retirement is a ruse.

Just after UFC 250 wrapped up this past Saturday night (June 6), McGregor announced his retirement. The “Notorious” one has claimed to be walking away from MMA competition in the past only to return. When he did so back in 2019, UFC president Dana White wasn’t buying it and he turned out to be correct. McGregor ended up fighting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Jan. 2020.

Michael Bisping Not Sold On Conor McGregor’s Retirement

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping expressed his belief that McGregor will not walk away from lucrative fights down the line (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I mean who knows what’s going on behind the scenes because there’s always much more to it,” Bisping said on his Believe You, Me podcast. “But, yes, he’s done it before, as you say, he’s the boy who cried wolf. It would appear from the outside that I don’t think anyone is convinced that he is actually retired. I mean, he’s a young man, he’s in his prime, he’s the biggest star this sport has ever seen. He’s bigger than all the other stars put together, to be honest. He’s the cash cow, simple as that. There’s money to be made and I don’t think he’s going to leave that.”

McGregor was interviewed by ESPN following his retirement announcement. The former UFC “champ-champ” went into detail on how he came to his decision. McGregor said it boils down to the UFC’s decision to hold off on a lightweight title unification until September and the lack of enticing options. McGregor also feels the UFC continues to go in the opposite direction of what he wants.

UFC president Dana White has said he feels McGregor is frustrated because he wants to fight soon. White has said that he prefers it if McGregor waits for the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Still, White did say he would’ve worked out a deal for McGregor if he really wanted to return sooner.