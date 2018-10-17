Michael Bisping Wonders If Jon Jones Will Be The Same

Michael Bisping wonders if Jon Jones can return to form once he steps back inside the Octagon.

Jones is set to take on Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch at UFC 232. The bout will be contested for the light heavyweight championship. Once the fight begins, Daniel Cormier will be stripped of his 205-pound gold. This will be “Bones'” first bout since the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) debacle.

Michael Bisping Questions Jon Jones’ Ability To Return To Form

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping talked about Jones’ UFC 232 bout. He wondered if Jones can get back to peak performance without having that edge to him:

“It’s gonna be interesting to see what Jones comes back. A lot of guys, they need those demons. They need the fire, they need something that makes them an outlier that separates them from the pack. A lot of people, myself included had that. You need that wild side and if you’re just a regular Joe you’re not gonna … I’m not saying you have to be a bit reckless or have a little bit of semi-screw loose here and there, but it f*cking helps when you step into an Octagon and fight somebody. His thing is, he’s a wild man.”

You’ll often hear people say that Jones is his own worst enemy. From a DUI, to cocaine use, to a hit-and-run, and two failed USADA drug tests, “Bones” hasn’t exactly had a smooth ride outside of the Octagon. Many are wondering how Jones will perform later this year and if he does well, will he finally be able to avoid drama.

How do you think Jon Jones will perform at UFC 232?