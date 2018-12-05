Michael Chandler Wants To Inflict Bodily Harm On Brent Primus At Bellator 212

Michael Chandler hopes to do far more than recapture the Bellator lightweight title.

On Dec. 14, Chandler will challenge Primus in a rematch. Primus vs. Chandler II will take place inside Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bellator 212 will be a special “Salute The Troops” show in association with USO.

Michael Chandler Unleashes His Dark Side

Chandler was a guest during a recent episode of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, Chandler said that he wants Primus to question not only his fighting career but his life during their rematch:

“There’s nothing of substance that he can say because he is a part-time fighter and he doesn’t fight a lot and he doesn’t deserve to step in the cage with me. So I decided over this training camp there’s really not much to say about him besides the fact I want to go out there, and I’ve never wanted to inflict bodily harm on another individual as I do for this fight. I’ve always wanted to win. I’ve always wanted to be dominant. I’ve always wanted to score points. I’ve always wanted to be dominant, but I’ve never actually wanted to beat someone within an inch of their life and watch them gasp for air, and question their whole entire life. This is that fight, this is the fight that’s going to happen.”

Chandler lost his title to Primus after suffering a leg injury at Bellator NYC. Primus insists that his kicks caused the damage, while Chandler says the injury was due to planting his feet awkwardly.

Do you think Michael Chandler gets his gold back, or is Brent Primus here to stay?