Michael Chandler Can’t Wait to Purge at Bellator 212

Michael Chandler will have his rematch against Brent Primus this Friday at Bellator 212. Chandler lost his title to Primus at Bellator’s inaugural event in New York in June of 2017 due to a leg injury he was willing to fight through. A rematch was supposed to happen at Bellator 197 but a knee injury would put Primus out of commission leaving Chandler to dominate the top of the lightweight division while he waited for his chance at regaining his title.

Chandler has never been shy about his opinion of Primus since their fight and wanting to fight him again ever since. Having won his last two fights he believes his division is due for a purge, borrowing from the 2013 film The Purge, Chandler has cut an interesting promo directed at Primus where he refers to him as “Mr. P”, and calls him a “part-time fighter.”

Chandler tells Primus in his promo that the title being in his possession for so long has given him a “false sense of confidence”, and asks him to hand over the belt. He then changes his mind and says he can keep the belt because he would rather take it from him in their fight on December 14. Bellator 212 is when “the provisions” for their arranged bout arrive and Chandler says he cannot wait “to Purge.”

Primus has a record of 8-0 and has fought for Bellator since 2013 whereas Chandler’s name is somewhat synonymous with the promotion since he started fighting in Bellator in 2010. Of the wins Primus has, four come by way of submission, two by knockout or TKO, and two decisions. Primus may not have the lengthy career Chandler has had but he has proven dominant in his time fighting.

Back in March of 2018 when Primus announced his injury, he was apologetic about having to pull out of the fight with Chandler at Bellator 197, but added, “There’s not a man in this world that I would rather fight than Michael Chandler. It’s going to happen sooner than later!”

Who do you have winning at Bellator 212?