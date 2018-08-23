A Bellator champion claims Michael Chandler is a consistent user of performance enhancing drugs.

Chandler recently re-signed with Bellator after testing the waters as a free agent. The 32-year-old has long been considered to be the best lightweight outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Chandler has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings, with the one loss against Brent Primus coming via TKO due to injury.

Quote: Michael Chandler is One of The Biggest PED Users in MMA

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire recently made some interesting claims. Freire told MMAJunkie.com that Chandler didn’t sign with the UFC so he can avoid the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA):

“I’ve already said it before in interviews and tweeted about it: Chandler wasn’t going anywhere near USADA. He was just talking about the UFC as negotiation tactics. That guy is one of the biggest PED users in the sport. I think it’s a good thing he stayed. That way my brother can avenge his loss, and I can beat him up, too.”

There is some beef between the Freire brothers and Chandler. There were talks of a bout between the two earlier this year, but Bellator decided that having Patricio move up to fight for an interim title didn’t make sense. Chandler claimed Freire was afraid, while “Pitbull” said Chandler was just “talking sh*t.”

Chandler holds a first-round knockout victory over Patricio’s older brother Patricky. Patricio claims Chandler fought dirty. Since that fight, Chandler and Patricio have been trading barbs in the media and through social media.

Do you take Patricio Freire’s claims seriously?