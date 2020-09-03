Michael Chandler Open To Move To Welterweight To Fight Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler is currently a free agent but has been calling out UFC fighters in Dustin Poirier and now Leon Edwards.

After it was reported that Kamaru Usman would fight Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal would rematch Nate Diaz, many wondered who would be next for Edwards. Burns responded a tweet giving a few names which caught the attention of Chandler.

I weighed 190 this morning… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

“I weighed 190 this morning…,” Chandler wrote.

A fan then asked him if he was calling out Edwards which Chandler saying he is down to do it.

He needs a fight…I’m game… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 2, 2020

“He needs a fight… I’m game…,” he added.

Michael Chandler is coming off a first-round knockout over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243. Following the fight, he became a free agent and many wondered what would be next for him. Immediately, fans wanted to see him in the UFC or have the trilogy with Eddie Alvarez in ONE Championship.

Yet, given the fact he has been calling out UFC fighters perhaps he does plan on signing with the Las Vegas-based promotion. As for fighting Leon Edwards, it would be a very exciting fight but whether or not the Englishman would want to fight someone not ranked at welterweight is uncertain.

Regardless, Michael Chandler vs. Leon Edwards could easily headline a fight night card and if Edwards wins, it only cements his case for a title shot.