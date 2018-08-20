Michael Chandler wouldn’t mind doing battle with Eddie Alvarez one more time.

Chandler finds himself as a free agent. The longtime Bellator lightweight is exploring his options in order to pick the right deal that best suits him. Chandler was last seen in action back in April 2018. He defeated Brandon Girtz via first-round submission.

Michael Chandler Open to Trilogy Bout With Eddie Alvarez

Chandler and Alvarez have been a part of two of the most exciting lightweight bouts in the history of mixed martial arts. Both fights were for Bellator gold and the score is at 1-1. Speaking to reporters, Chandler said he’s open to fighting Alvarez, who is also a free agent, once again (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have a ton of respect for him as a fighter, and I just want to see the best for him. If that means staying with the UFC, I hope he stays in the UFC. If that means coming to Bellator, I would love to welcome him to Bellator and finish that trilogy. There’s not a day that’s gone by recently since he announced that this last fight was the last fight on his contract, that people haven’t stopped talking about the trilogy. People are putting videos out there and asking the, ‘What-ifs’ and whatnot. I got a ton of respect for the guy. He fights for the right reasons, he fights like a dog and I’d love to share the cage with him again.”

Alvarez decided to fight out of his contract ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier. Now that the dust has settled on that fight, UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in re-signing Alvarez. White did mention that he’d understand if Alvarez signs with another promotion.

