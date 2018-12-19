Michael Chandler: Patricio Pitbull Is All Bark, No Bite

Michael Chandler has responded to Patricio Freire’s recent rant.

Chandler is coming off a rematch with Brent Primus. The longtime Bellator standout earned his third Bellator lightweight championship by defeating Primus via unanimous decision. After the bout, Freire said many unfavorable things about Chandler.

Michael Chandler Fires Back At “Pitbull”

Chandler appeared on SiriusXM Rush 93’s “The Luke Thomas Show” recently. During his appearance, Chandler said “Pitbull” is more of a talker than a fighter:

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen. I think he’s all bark, no bite and that’s actually just his manager or his coaches tweeting for him. So, we’ll see. He’s been doing this for years. He keeps coming out with these stupid, crazy, unfounded allegations of cheating and all that kind of stuff, so he’s a guy that needs to be shut up. The good thing is, this isn’t NASCAR this isn’t baseball. This is combat sports. We can go into a contest, we can put our four-ounce gloves on and bite down on our mouthpiece and settle it fair and square. He just has to sign on the dotted line, so we’ll see.”

“He’s all bark, he’s no bite, and if you think me beating up Patricky twice was bad, imagine what I would do to his little sister.” – @MikeChandlerMMA on taking a fight with Patrício “Pitbull” Freire #TLTS @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/xmeJTuLPYe — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 18, 2018

Freire is coming off a successful featherweight title defense against Emmanuel Sanchez. As Chandler mentioned, he and Freire have been long considered to be the top stalwarts under the Bellator banner. Chandler holds two victories over Patricio’s brother Patricky.

Do you think Patricio Freire should focus on one opponent, rather than engaging in verbal spats with fighters outside of his division?