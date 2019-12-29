Michael Chandler Plans To ‘Inflict Bodily Harm’ On Sidney Outlaw At Bellator 237

Michael Chandler doesn’t have beef with Sidney Outlaw, but he still plans to put a hurting on him.

Chandler and Outlaw are set to clash tonight (Dec. 28). The bout takes place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Outlaw is filling in for the injured Benson Henderson.

Chandler Plans To Do Harm To Outlaw For His Family

Chandler spoke to MMAMania.com ahead of this weekend’s event. The former Bellator lightweight champion explained why he’s itching to harm Outlaw despite not having anything against him.

“I want to go out there and I want to inflict bodily harm and finish him in the first round, not because I dislike him, not because I am not a fan of his work, not because I hate his guts, but because I have a family to take care of. I made a promise to my wife and my son, the day that I married my wife and the day that we adopted my son, I made a promise to both of them that I would love and take care of them until the day that I die. Every single one of these fights is another opportunity to do that.”

Chandler is hoping to rebound from his first-round TKO loss to Patricio Freire. Chandler lost the Bellator lightweight gold in the process. He was riding a three-fight winning streak.