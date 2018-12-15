Michael Chandler Feels He Can Solve The Puzzle Of Khabib

Newly crowned Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler believes he can best Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chandler challenged Brent Primus for the 155-pound gold in the main event of Bellator 212. Chandler won the bout via unanimous decision. It was the wrestling of the new lightweight champion that sealed the deal.

Michael Chandler Feels He Can Defeat “The Eagle”

Following his Bellator 212 victory, Chandler was asked by reporters who the ideal opponent would be for him. Chandler said despite circumstances that will prevent it from happening, he wants to share the cage with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (via LowKickMMA.com):

“Khabib. I mean, I think. I think if we’re talking regardless of organization, Khabib’s the number one guy in the world. And I’m always wanting to fight the number one guy in the world. And I don’t just say that because because he’s the number one guy in the world. I think, as we saw tonight, I can do that to anybody in the entire world, I think. But, you know, it’s tough. I kinda put myself in a predicament when I say Khabib because people are like, ‘Why are you calling out Khabib?’ when really it was a reporter asking me who I wanted to fight. I’m not out here calling out Khabib. But I do think I hold the keys to that lock, that puzzle, that a lot of people can’t solve.”

Based on Michael Chandler’s performance last night, would he stand a chance against Khabib Nurmagomedov?