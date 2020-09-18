Michael Chandler Releases First Statement Since Joining The UFC

Michael Chandler is officially a UFC fighter.

On Thursday, Dana White announced on ESPN that Chandler has signed with the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion will also serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 254 title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Following the news of his signing, Chandler took to Instagram to release a statement.

Humbled by the opportunity. Galvanized by the road we took. Can’t wait to put on a show for you guys. To my fans, thank you for being with me on this journey. And if you just started with us…pull your hat down tight because we only know one speed! See you at the top!

Michael Chandler is currently on a two-fight winning streak with both wins coming by first-round KO over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw. The former champ has notable wins over Patricky Freire, Eddie Alvarez, and Brent Primus among others.

The former Bellator champ is a welcomed addition to the UFC’s stacked lightweight division. He is also thrown to the deep end and could be fighting for the belt in his first appearance in the Octagon. If the fight stays intact, hopefully, fans will see him compete later this year against a top-five opponent.