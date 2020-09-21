Monday, September 21, 2020

Michael Chandler Says He Will Outwrestle Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’m The Better Wrestler’

By Cole Shelton
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes he is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chandler recently signed with the UFC and will be the backup fighter for the UFC 254 title fight between Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. If he has to step in and fight the champ, he believes he would be able to outwrestle the Russian.

“I think I’m the better wrestler than he is,” Chandler said on Sunday during an Instagram Live Q&A. “That’s not to disrespect his wrestling. I think he has shown to be the most dominant wrestler in mixed martial arts, the most dominant wrestler in the world. What he does to guys, he comes forward with reckless abandon, pushes you against the cage, picks you up, put you down and puts you in the Dagestani handcuff.

“Full mount, side guard, crucifix, half guard or in your guard – the guy is dangerous everywhere. … I will say, he’s never, to my knowledge, fought a Division-I, high-level Division 1 wrestler. I don’t think he’s fought anybody who is a Division-I wrestling All-American. There’s just a different breed out there. There’s a different breed between a high school wrestler who got into mixed martial arts and stopped doing wrestling many years ago and a guy like myself, who was a Division-I wrestling All-American.

“The game plan against Khabib – he’s not going to take me down I don’t think. If he takes me down, he’s not going to hold me down. I’m going to be able to take him down unlike everybody else who has been up to fight him. As we saw in the Khabib versus Al Iaquinta fight, when he can’t take you down he starts to resort to a little bit of sporadicism, a little bit of – he gets off his game.

“A little bit of seeds of doubt get planted in his head because he knows he doesn’t have great striking, he knows his ability to win the fight is predicated on him being able to get in your face, to put you up against the cage and pick you up and hold you down. That’s the game plan: Don’t get taken down. But that’s everybody’s game plan. So I’m going to sit here and say I won’t get taken down. You guys won’t be able to see it until possibly Oct. 24, or somewhere down the line. Because I will be fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title in the near future. Get ready for it.”

For now, Michael Chandler will be on Fight Island and ready to step in.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

UFC

Fighters React To Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley At UFC on ESPN+ 36

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley brought their bitter history in their headlining fight.  The showdown served as the main...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Get Into Heated Exchange During Post-Fight Show

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. After the fight, Covington received a call from US President...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Bonuses: Four Fighters Get Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 36 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says He Needs To Talk To Donald Cerrone About Retirement

Donald Cerrone fought to a majority draw with Niko Price last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. Price was deducted a point...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Sends A Message To Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev after the Swede's UFC Vegas 11 win. On Saturday, Chimaev was...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Mike Perry Sends A Message To Khamzat Chimaev

Mike Perry sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev after the Swede's UFC Vegas 11 win. On Saturday, Chimaev was...
Read more
UFC

Johnny Walker Not Happy With His Performance At UFC Vegas 11

Johnny Walker was not happy with his UFC Vegas 11 win over Ryan Spann. Early on in the fight,...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Says He Will Outwrestle Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I’m The Better Wrestler’

Michael Chandler believes he is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chandler recently signed with the UFC and will...
Read more
UFC

Donald Cerrone Says Niko Price Fight Was The ‘Worst Performance I’ve Ever Had’

Donald Cerrone believes he had the worst performance of his career against Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11. In...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Believes He Would Finish Israel Adesanya & Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he would finish both Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman. At UFC Vegas 11, Chimaev had...
Read more
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev Rejects Khabib Comparisons, “I Can Knock People Out”

Khamzat Chimaev won his 3rd UFC fight in 66 days at UFC Las Vegas 11. He knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Rips Officiating In Jessica-Rose Clark vs Sarah Alpar Fight

UFC President Dana White is not happy with how the Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Sarah Alpar fight was re-started in the 3rd round...
Read more
UFC

Tyron Woodley Releases Statement On Loss, Broken Rib

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley suffered his 3rd straight loss this weekend at UFC Las Vegas 11. He clutched his rib...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington & Kamaru Usman Get Into Heated Exchange During Post-Fight Show

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. After the fight, Covington received a call from US President...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says He Needs To Talk To Donald Cerrone About Retirement

Donald Cerrone fought to a majority draw with Niko Price last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. Price was deducted a point...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Tyron Woodley Should Consider Retirement

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was soundly defeated by Colby Covington in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 11. Following...
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Receives Call From Donald Trump After Win (Video)

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley in dominant fashion last night at UFC Las Vegas 11. Following his...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube