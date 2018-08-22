Michael Chandler Sticking With Bellator MMA

Michael Chandler is not going anywhere.

The former lightweight champion has decided to stay with Bellator MMA according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. Our own Damon Martin was able to confirm the news. Chandler has been a staple lightweight with the promotion since Bellator 31 and is a multiple time lightweight tournament winner and a two-time lightweight champion. His fights with Eddie Alvarez have been considered one of the best lightweight matches in the sport.

Chandler lost the lightweight title to Brent Primus at Bellator’s first event in New York City where the bout was stopped in the first round due to injury to Chandler’s ankle. When Chandler returned he faced Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 192 in a fight that Chandler dominated with his wrestling to earn a decision. The rematch with Primus was supposed to occur at Bellator 197 but Primus had to withdraw due to injury. Chandler faced Brandon Girtz and earned a first-round victory via arm-triangle choke.

Chandler has long been considered one of the best lightweights not in the UFC, speculation was that Chandler would shop around as a free agent, but it looks as if he will stay with the company he built his reputation with and likely seek out a rematch with Primus.

However, with Eddie Alvarez done with his UFC contract, Chandler said he would welcome his old rival back to Bellator should he make the decision to return to the promotion. Many fighters can become faces of the promotion and Chandler has certainly become that for Bellator. With the company looking to expand their content to streaming partner DAZN, it is likely Bellator could already be pursuing Alvarez for this fight.

Even if that is not the case, Chandler has plenty of opponents in Bellator to keep him busy and with the lightweight title shot against Primus still in his view; a fight for him should be coming soon.

Would you like to see him fight Primus for the title or the third fight with Alvarez?