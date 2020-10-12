Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254.

Chandler is set to be the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje. Although the card is just two weeks away, Chandler has to make weight anyway so he still is open to the idea of fighting Tony Ferguson.

“I’m already going Oct. 24th, I’m already making weight, so yes, I would definitely fight him, Chandler said to MMAJunkie. “He’s kind of the only guy that I’m interested in fighting right now. It’s already been talked about, so you don’t add any names to that hat whenever a guy in the top five is already talked about.”

The former Bellator lightweight champion also revealed he was offered a couple of opponents for the card but they all turned him down. He said he agreed to fight Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier but both said no. Yet, with Conor McGregor and Poirier linked to a fight he believes that opens the door for him to fight Tony Ferguson.

Regardless, if it doesn’t happen Chandler will still be on standby for the title fight and await his UFC debut sometime later this year or early next year.