Michael Chandler Talks Free Agency: ‘Business is Business’

Michael Chandler talks free agency and what he’s looking for.

Chandler’s last bout was back in April 2018. The former two-time Bellator lightweight champion earned a first-round submission over Brandon Girtz. Chandler is a winner of two straight bouts after dropping the 155-pound gold to Brent Primus back in June 2017. Chandler is currently a free agent.

Michael Chandler Talks Free Agency

Chandler is 32 years old, so the next contract he signs will be pivotal in his professional mixed martial arts career. Many are wondering if the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will scoop him up or if Bellator will keep their longtime lightweight bruiser. Other promotions such as Rizin and ONE Championship can’t be counted out either. Speaking to the media, Chandler discussed free agency and what he’s hoping to get out of it (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Business is business. No. 1, I know my worth. No. 2, I know exactly what I’m fighting for. No. 3, I know exactly how good I am. I truly think I’m the best lightweight in the world, and I don’t think there’s anybody that can convince me otherwise. With that comes a lot of layered decision-making. At the end of the day, nothing is more important to me than my wife and my son and my legacy. I’ve always said that. Whoever was going to take better care of me, whoever is going to be there and taking care of me better was going to be who I was going to end up getting a deal done with. At this point, there are no deals done, and we will see what happens.”

So far in his career, Chandler has earned a pro record of 18-4. Many consider him to be the best lightweight outside of the UFC. Time will tell where Chandler ends up.

Where do you think Michael Chandler will end up?