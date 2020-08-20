Michael Chandler Teases Fight With Dustin Poirier

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is testing free agency, but it looks like he has his eyes on a fight with Dustin Poirier in the UFC.

Chandler is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion who is on a two-fight win streak at the moment since dropping the 155-pound strap to Patricio Freire in May of 2019. The 34-year-old knocked out both Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson in the first round of their respective bouts.

The latter of which turned out to be the final fight on Chandler’s Bellator contract. Taking to Twitter recently, Chandler shared a GIF of a diamond, likely a reference to Dustin Poirier, whose nickname is “The Diamond.” He captioned it with “Man…the public wants it if it happens….”

Man…the public wants it if it happens…. pic.twitter.com/mDkoTV4tLW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 20, 2020

Poirier was previously on a five-fight win streak at 155 pounds against top names such as Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway. However, he came up short in his title opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov in September, losing via submission.

After a big decision win over Dan Hooker in June, “The Diamond” is looking for big things in his next fight. He doesn’t have an opponent locked down yet, but he can guarantee one thing when he does eventually return to the Octagon – there will be blood.