Michael Chandler vs. Ben Henderson 2 Official For Bellator Japan

The rematch between Michael Chandler and Ben Henderson is set.

Earlier tonight (Oct. 25) on the Bellator 231 broadcast, Chandler vs. Henderson II was announced. The 160-pound catchweight tilt will take place at Bellator Japan on Dec. 28. The event is being held inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama and will be headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Back in Nov. 2016, Chandler and Henderson did battle in a memorable lightweight title bout. At the time, Chandler was the Bellator 155-pound ruler. After five rounds of thrilling action, Chandler was awarded the split nod.

Here is the press release from Bellator.

“One of the most-decorated fighters in Bellator history, Michael Chandler steps back into the cage for the second time in 2019 in a rematch against former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson. With 14 of Chandler’s 19 career victories coming by way of finish, Chandler is tied for most finishes in company history. In addition to previously defeating Henderson, ‘Iron’ Mike has beaten a who’s who among the division’s elite, including victories over Eddie Alvarez, Goiti Yamauchi, Patricky Pitbull (2x) and Brent Primus. With wins in three of his last four outings, the three-time Bellator champion looks to regain pole position in the race to reclaim Bellator’s lightweight crown.

On December 29, ‘Smooth’ Benson Henderson will look to redeem his 2016 razor-thin split decision loss to Chandler and continue an impressive four-fight winning streak that has put him into contention for his second Bellator lightweight title shot since signing with the promotion three years ago. With a resume that includes victories over Nate Diaz, Myles Jury, Donald Cerrone (x2), Frankie Edgar (x2), Jorge Masvidal and incumbent lightweight champion Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ the MMA Lab-product in Arizona has his sights set on a rematch with the aforementioned ‘Pitbull,’ but this time with Bellator gold on the line.”