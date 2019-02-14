Report: Michael Chandler vs. Patricio Freire Booked For May 11

A Bellator champion vs. champion bout appears to be set for May.

Sources told ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani that Michael Chandler will defend his Bellator lightweight championship against featherweight title holder Patricio Freire. The title bout is scheduled to take place on May 11. The event is said to have the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois locked as the venue. This would be the Bellator 221 headliner.

Bellator 221 – How The Card Is Shaping Up

Jake Hager, known as Jack Swagger in WWE, is also being reported for the card. His opponent has yet to be finalized. A.J. McKee vs. Pat Curran is also expected for the card as well as Douglas Lima vs. the winner of Michael Page vs. Paul Daley in what would be round two of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

There is some bad blood going into Chandler vs. “Pitbull.” Chandler holds two victories over Patricio’s brother, Patricky. Chandler has a first-round knockout victory over Patricky. The lightweight champion and Patricio have been in a feud ever since and we’ll finally get to see these two collide.

MMA News will provide updates on the Bellator 221 card as they become available. We’ll keep you posted on any potential changes and additions to the card.

