Michael Chiesa Forfeits 30% of Purse, Fight With Anthony Pettis is on

Michael Chiesa’s failed weight cut will not prevent him from competing against Anthony Pettis.

Earlier today (July 6), all 22 fighters on the UFC 226 card tipped the scales in Las Vegas. Everyone made weight except Chiesa. He clocked in at 157.5 pounds. He immediately said he was done with the 155-pound division after failing to make weight. Pettis later weighed in at 156 pounds.

After spending some time in the negotiation process, an agreement was reached to save the bout. “The Maverick” has given up 30 percent of his purse. UFC officials made the announcement a few hours after the weigh-ins. It’s the first time in Chiesa’s professional mixed martial arts career where he’s missed weight.

Chiesa has been vocal in the past about being against UFC president Dana White’s proposal to revert back to afternoon weigh-ins. The early weigh-ins didn’t help Chiesa this time, but that doesn’t mean it was the culprit either. This has already heightend the discussion of whether or not the UFC should implement a 165-pound division.

These two have been on a roller coaster ride since their initial meeting was announced. Chiesa and Pettis were set to do battle on the main card of UFC 223. That changed when Conor McGregor attacked a bus holding red corner fighters. Chiesa was cut and his fight was canceled as a result. Tomorrow night (July 7), “The Maverick” and “Showtime” will finally clash.

What are your thoughts on all the failed weight cuts in the UFC this year?