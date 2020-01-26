Michael Chiesa Decisions Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh

Michael Chiesa scored a decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC Raleigh event on Saturday night (January 25, 2020) from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on ESPN+.

It was all about who could score a takedown in this fight and keep it there.

In round one, Chiesa had the majority of the control with top position while RDA started to let his leg kicks go that allowed him to close in and clinch up against the fence. Chiesa didn’t back down with his aggressive pace and constant seek of takedowns. In the end, the judges gave the win to Chiesa by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Chiesa called out Colby Covington for a fight in July.

RDA dropped a decision loss to Leon Edwards at the UFC San Antonio event from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on ESPN. Before that, Dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing streak when he picked up a submission win over Kevin Lee by arm-triangle choke in the fourth round to win the fight in the headliner for the UFC Rochester that took place on May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. He also dropped a loss to now-UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in November 2018.

This was another win in the journey of Chiesa to get back to where he was before suffering two straight losses to the likes of Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis, with both losses coming by submission. He rebounded with a win over Carlos Condit by submission at the UFC 232 PPV event back in December. In his previous fight, he beat Diego Sanchez by decision at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

