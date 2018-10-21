Michael Chiesa Feels He Fought To Half His Potential At Lightweight

Michael Chiesa feels that a move up to welterweight is just what the doctor ordered.

Chiesa is set to make his return to the 170-pound division when he meets Carlos Condit at UFC 232. “The Maverick” has been a lightweight throughout his UFC run, but he competed at welterweight on the regional circuit. Chiesa has garnered a 7-4 record in the UFC, but after two straight losses and weight cutting issues he decided it was time to head back up.

Michael Chiesa Talks Potential

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Chiesa said fighting at lightweight was hindering his performances:

“Just to get back to contention. I got as high as being ranked 7th at lightweight and I really believe this deep down to my bones that I was really only fighting to half my potential. I really feel like going up to 170 I’m going to really be able to show my skill set. I’m not gonna be a small welterweight. I’m bigger than probably 80 percent of the guys that are already welterweights right now. So my goal for 2019: win fights. Get in the top-10. Maybe getting closer to the top-5 by the end of 2019. But my long term goal is still the same. People may say I’m crazy. A lot of people say I can’t pull it off. I don’t give a f**k what they say. I know deep down I’m destined to be a world champion and maybe it’s to be attained in the most prestigious division in the UFC at welterweight. So that is my long term goal, but for now 2019, end in the top-10.”

Chiesa is currently the 10th ranked UFC lightweight. It’ll be interesting to see if a win over Condit will put him in the top 15 welterweight rankings since “The Natural Born Killer” isn’t ranked. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of UFC 232.

Do you think Michael Chiesa can make an impact at welterweight?