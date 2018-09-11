Michael Chiesa Files Lawsuit Against Conor McGregor Over UFC 223 Bus Attack

Michael Chiesa has filed a civil lawsuit against Conor McGregor in New York after he was injured in the bus attack perpetrated by the former two division champion ahead of UFC 223

Michael Chiesa is the first person to go after Conor McGregor for his assault on a bus earlier this year ahead of UFC 223 that left several people injured.

Sources close to the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner confirmed Chiesa filed his lawsuit in the state of New York on Monday seeking damages after he was injured in the melee. TMZ first reported the news.

It was back in April when McGregor rolled into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a crew alongside him as they were in hot pursuit to get their hands on Khabib Nurmagomedov after he had been involved in a separate altercation with their teammate Artem Lobov earlier in the same week.

McGregor was ultimately arrested and later pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

Now McGregor could be facing severe financial penalty from the lawsuit filed by Chiesa where he claims he suffered “severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm” as a result of “assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Chiesa is also suing the Barclays Center for negligence, claiming that they failed “to engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff and other patrons.”

While Chiesa didn’t list a specific amount of money in the lawsuit, he is definitely seeking payment for his lost wages after being forced out of UFC 223 following the cut he suffered after McGregor tossed a moving dolly at the bus.

Chiesa was one of two fighters forced out of fights that weekend due to McGregor’s rampage. Ray Borg was the other fighter involved, although he has not made any public statements whether or not he plans to seek retribution against McGregor in civil court.

McGregor is currently in training camp in Ireland less than four weeks away from his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title.