Michael Chiesa In Favor Of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jorge Masvidal

Michael Chiesa isn’t opposed to seeing Canelo Alvarez and Jorge Masvidal do battle in a boxing ring.

Alvarez is the WBA Super, WBC middleweight champion and he holds the WBO light heavyweight gold. Masvidal’s stock has never been higher, riding a three-fight winning streak and capturing the one-time-only BMF title when he stopped Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244. Masvidal has been calling for a boxing match with Alvarez, but the feeling isn’t mutual.

Chiesa Is All In On Alvarez vs. Masvidal

While fight fans have bashed the idea of the boxer vs. MMA fighter craze, UFC welterweight Chiesa wouldn’t mind seeing Alvarez and “Gamebred” throw down. He explained why to MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura.

“Now, the things you can do with Jorge Masvidal, screw it, set up him in a boxing match,” Chiesa told MMA Junkie. “Jorge is in a great position that he can be whatever he wants to be. If he wants to jump into the title fight after (UFC) 245 he can do that. If he wanted to get a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez, you could probably make it happen.

“People love these crossover fights, I don’t disagree with them at all. He’s in a good position, and Nate (Diaz) is, as well, and both guys deserve it.”

Cheisa is scheduled to take on Rafael dos Anjos on Jan. 25, 2020. The bout is set to be on the UFC Raleigh card.