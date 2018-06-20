Michael Chiesa Is Okay Losing To Kevin Lee “Fair And Square” In Potential Rematch

There was a ton of controversy surrounding Michael Chiesa’s last Octagon outing.

Maverick suffered a first round submission loss to Kevin Lee via rear-naked choke. There’s just one problem – Chiesa never tapped and was never rendered unconscious. Chiesa seemed to relax himself in what looked like body language of someone about to be knocked out.

After the fight, however, Chiesa said he was simply relaxing himself in order to focus on his breathing. The loss ended Chiesa’s three-fight win streak. In a recent interview on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, Chiesa admits he has spoken to Lee about a possible rematch.

Chiesa certainly wants to run it back with Lee and would be fine losing to The Motown Phenom if it was “fair and square” (via MMA Mania):

“We’ve spoken to each other and if we rematch, when we rematch, if he beats me fair and square, so be it, you got me. That’s the nature of the beast, when you compete at the highest level you won’t be undefeated . So if he beats me fair and square, it will be tough, but I can live with that.

“But I just didn’t think that fight was going to play out the way that it ended. I want to run it back, that’s a good matchup for me. And like you guys said, it’s got the hype and it’s a main event fight, for sure.”

