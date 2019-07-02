Michael Chiesa: It Would Be “Foolish” to Overlook Diego Sanchez

Michael Chiesa will be facing one of the more no-nonsense individuals you will find throughout the history of the UFC when he takes on Diego Sanchez at UFC 239. And one thing Chiesa expects to encounter inside the Octagon is the same Diego Sanchez whose fight against Clay Guida is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. That fight was 10 years ago, but Chiesa expects that same animal to be his opponent this weekend:

“Man, this guy is looking like his vintage self,” Chiesa told MMA Junkie Radio. “Styles make fights. Who wouldn’t want to see me fighting Diego Sanchez? That’s a good clash of styles, and seeing him go back to his old ways, just the way he fights – it’s also his mentality.

After losing both of his fights in 2017, many people began writing Sanchez off, believing that retirement was leering him squarely in the face. But if you know anything about Diego Sanchez, it’s that he has always had a never-say-die attitude, which is why he has surged with two consecutive victories, including a Performance of the Night bonus over Mickey Gall at UFC 235. Michael Chiesa has taken notice and he refuses to underestimate Sanchez:

“He’s at the age he’s at and he’s still winning fights,” Chiesa said.” I just don’t know how you overlook a guy like that. That’s very foolish. Especially with his skill set, especially with his mentality. It makes for a dangerous man, makes for a fun fight, makes for a great challenge.”

UFC 239 takes place this Saturday, July 6, 2019 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. The event will be headlined with Jon “Bones” Jones defending his light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos. Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez will be kicking off the event’s main card.

Do you believe this fight against Diego Sanchez is Michael Chiesa’s to lose?