Michael Chiesa Knows He Can Submit Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez has never lost by submission in his career. But, at UFC 239, Michael Chiesa expects that to change.

The 31-year-old is a jiu-jitsu specialist and believes he has the skills to hand Sanchez his first submission loss. Although many have said Diego is impossible to submit, Chiesa says anyone can be submitted on any day.

“Anybody can be submitted on any given night. I’ve submitted guys that have never been submitted like Beneil Dariush,” Chiesa said to BJPEN.com. “Without giving away too much, I know I can get a submission against anyone in the world including Diego. I have a few things and tendencies that when the opportunity presents itself I’ll submit him. You will be surprised what I have up my sleeve for this fight.”

If Michael Chiesa does indeed submit Diego Sanchez on Saturday, he expects to be fighting a ranked opponent next. He admits he is much better at welterweight and knows fighting a tough guy like Sanchez who is on a two-fight winning streak will only improve his stock.

Chiesa knows he will win this fight, but isn’t taking Sanchez too lightly, especially after what he did what his last two opponents.

“I can’t say this enough, winning one fight in the UFC is pretty hard. If you win two fights in a row you are f*****g good,” Chiesa said. “No questions about it. It doesn’t matter who it is against, if you win two fights in a row you are legit. They took Diego too lightly, you aren’t going to see me do that.”