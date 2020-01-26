Michael Chiesa Offers Explanation For Colby Covington Callout

Michael Chiesa insists his callout of Colby Covington isn’t personal.

Chiesa emerged victorious in his bout with Rafael dos Anjos last night (Jan. 25). After the bout, Chiesa made his post-fight speech short and sweet. He simply called out Covington, who is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss against Kamaru Usman in a failed bid to capture the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

Chiesa Explains Calling Out Covington

Speaking to reporters after his UFC Raleigh victory, Chiesa went in-depth on why he’s targeting Covington (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I just beat the No. 5 ranked guy in the world,” Chiesa said. “I always say the most important time to ask for a fight is after you win. You’ve got to capitalize. I’m not out to engage in some verbal pissing match with the guy. I respect his skills. He’s super tough. I’m just trying to get to a world title. I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense when you look at the top five.

“I said before the fight if I beat Rafael dos Anjos, I’m not fighting anyone who’s less than five. I’m taking his spot. Looking at the landscape of the division, that’s the fight that makes sense. I want to be tested. I want to fight the best, so Colby it is.”