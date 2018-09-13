It appears Michael Chiesa is hoping to return to action before 2018 comes to a close.

Chiesa was last seen in action back in June. He was submitted by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. It’s “The Maverick’s” second straight loss and he has now gone winless since April 2016.

Michael Chiesa Reportedly Targeting UFC 232 Bout

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that Chiesa’s manager Danny Rubenstein told him that “The Maverick” is hoping for a welterweight bout at UFC 232. There was even an opponent in mind, although it doesn’t look like that fight will come to fruition:

“Michael Chiesa has decided to move up to welterweight. Chiesa’s manager Danny Rubenstein confirmed the decision after it was first reported by KHQ Local News. Chiesa, who missed weight prior to his last fight in July, is hoping to debut in his new weight class at UFC 232 on Dec 29. According to Chiesa’s team, Carlos Condit has been discussed as a potential opponent, however Condit’s management told ESPN they are not interested in that fight. Condit is hoping to return to action in December, they added.”

Chiesa is the 11th ranked UFC lightweight, but the weight cutting became unbearable. After missing weight for his fight with Pettis, Chiesa told reporters that he was done cutting down to 155 pounds.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chiesa filed a lawsuit against former two-division champion Conor McGregor. The “Notorious” one attacked a bus holding red corner fighters just two days before UFC 223. McGregor hurled a dolly at the bus, shattering a glass window. Chiesa was cut as a result and his bout with Pettis had to be rescheduled.

Who would you like to see Michael Chiesa fight at welterweight?