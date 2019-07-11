Michael Chiesa Says Diego Sanchez ‘Touched My Butthole’ During Fight

Michael Chiesa is now 2-0 at welterweight in the UFC. He submitted Carlos Condit at UFC 232 and then at UFC 239, he dominated Deigo Sanchez and beat him by decision.

However, during the fight, when he was grappling with Sanchez, Chiesa said he got an ‘oil check’ which he says is a common term in wrestling.

“I could feel he was butt-dragging me, and that’s whatever, but all of a sudden — I don’t know if he intentionally did it — but he literally, his fingers touched my butthole,” Chiesa said to ESPN (transcript via Bloody Elbow).

“I yelled at him, ‘get your fingers out of my ass, motherf**ker!’ I don’t think anyone heard it though,” he laughed. “In wrestling, when you get your fingers in the brown-star, we call that oil checking. So he was definitely checking my oil. I yelled at him to get his fingers out of my ass. I yelled it. I thought for sure, when the fight was over, ‘my God, I’m going to go on Twitter and it’s going to be everywhere,’ but I don’t think anyone heard it.”

Although no one heard it, Michael Chiesa says he doesn’t believe Diego Sanchez did it on purpose. But, at the same time, he knows it is ‘Crazy Diego’ and he could really have done it on purpose.

“I don’t want to say he tried to do it on purpose,” he said. “I don’t know if he did or not. I wouldn’t be surprised if he did, just like ‘screw it, screw this guy, I’m going to get him off me.’”