Michael Johnson: Artem Lobov Is A Man of His Word

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 138, Michael Johnson earned the unanimous decision over Artem Lobov to improve to 2-1 in the flyweight division. Prior to the bout, however, Michael Johnson missed weight by one pound, clocking in at 147, a pound north of the 146 featherweight limit. Despite the misstep, Artem Lobov stated that he would reimburse Johnson for the fine of 20% of his fight purse, being quoted as saying, “I told the UFC to save me the trouble of transferring the cash and just pay him in full.

“I show respect where its due,” Lobov said.

Thursday, Michael Johnson returned that respect, suggesting that he has indeed received the money Lobov promised to transfer.

In my book respect is always earned, never given. Hats off to @rushammer for not only a tough fight our last outing, but also being a man of your word. Respect was earned, hands down. #victory #teammenace #securethebag #bagsecured #menacecity #ufc pic.twitter.com/ifEIBinr95 — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) November 8, 2018

“In my book respect is always earned, never given. Hats off to @rushammer for not only a tough fight our last outing, but also being a man of your word. Respect was earned, hands down.”

If not for Michael Johnson, Artem Lobov may not have competed on the card at all. Originally slated to fight Zubaira at the event, that fight was scrapped following the UFC 229 melee, which saw Zubaira strike Conor McGregor during the post-fight ruckus. Zubaira’s future in the promotion remains up in the air, and many believe the same can be said for Lobov, who has now lost three straight bouts and has a 14-15-1 record. Regardless of what the numbers of his record or currently losing streak may say, it is difficult not to share Michael Johnson’s respect for Lobov as more than a fighter, but as a man for this magnanimous gesture.

Would you have done the same thing as Artem Lobov? Would you have reimbursed Michael Johnson the 20% fight purse fine that he suffered?