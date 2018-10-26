Michael Johnson Confident He Will Fight Khabib Again

Michael Johnson believes he will get a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Johnson is set to take on Artem Lobov tomorrow night (Oct. 27). The bout will be the co-headliner for UFC Moncton. Johnson stepped up on short notice. He missed weight by just one pound.

Michael Johnson Eyeing Rematch With Khabib Nurmagomedov

“The Menace” may have moved down to the featherweight division, but that won’t stop him from targeting a second bout with “The Eagle.” During the UFC Moncton media day, Johnson said he believes a rematch will be different (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I wasn’t comfortable in that fight, and I still hurt him. I was thinking about his wrestling. But keep this in mind, and this is for sure: I will face Khabib again, and this time it’s going to be a different scenario. I’m working my way back up to that lightweight division because three of the top five guys I’ve beaten. It’s definitely on my mind, and he’s definitely back in my mind to get that fight again. So once I get done with my business at ’45, we’re going to be seeing him shortly.”

Johnson vs. Nurmagomedov took place back in Nov. 2016. The bout was featured on the preliminary portion of UFC 205. Nurmagomedov earned the submission victory in the third round. “The Eagle” would go on to demolish Edson Barboza before defeating Al Iaquinta to capture the UFC lightweight title. Nurmagomedov recently defended his title against Conor McGregor, winning via fourth-round submission.

Do you think Michael Johnson will get his wish?