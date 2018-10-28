Michael Johnson Hopes Artem Lobov Is A Man Of His Word Following UFC Moncton

Michael Johnson wonders if Artem Lobov will give him back 20 percent of his purse for missing weight ahead of UFC Moncton.

Johnson did battle with Lobov last night (Oct. 27) inside the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. The featherweight bout served as UFC Moncton’s co-main event. “The Menace” defeated Lobov via unanimous decision.

Michael Johnson Hopes Artem Lobov Keeps His Word

Johnson spoke to reporters after the event during his UFC Moncton post-fight scrum. He said he hopes Lobov keeps his word (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Apparently the commission has to take it out and give it to him. We’ll see if he’s a man of his word like he said, and he’ll give it back. My management team’s going to get with his management team, and we’ll see what happens.”

For those confused over Johnson’s quote, “The Menace” missed weight and was promised to have the 20 percent of his pay that was cut returned to him. Lobov felt Johnson doesn’t deserve to be penalized for missing weight as he stepped up on short notice. “The Menace” missed weight by one pound.

Lobov was set to take on Zubaira Tukhugov, but Tukhugov was pulled from the card due to his involvement in the UFC 229 brawl. That’s why Johnson was called upon to fill in. Johnson last competed back in August, defeating Andre Fili via split decision. This is the first time Johnson has put together two straight wins since 2013.

