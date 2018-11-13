Michael Johnson Open To UFC 232 Fight With Zabit Magomedsharipov

Michael Johnson seems to be settling into his new home at 145 pounds. Following losing four of his last five fights at lightweight, “The Menace” decided to move down to featherweight. He debuted against Darren Elkins this past January. He suffered a submission loss to Elkins in the second round.

However, Johnson would proceed to go on a two-fight win streak at 145 pounds against Andre Fili and Artem Lobov. In his last outing, however, Johnson came in overweight at 147 pounds. This is likely due to Johnson accepting the fight with Lobov on short-notice. In fact, Lobov even paid Johnson back the fee he was penalized for missing weight for their fight, out of respect for accepting the fight on short notice.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio recently, Johnson discussed his next possible match-up. Talk of a possible fight with rising prospect Zabit Magomedsharipov came up. Zabit has been undefeated in his UFC run and looks extremely dominant. Johnson said he’s open to fighting the Russian at UFC 232 in December, however, he isn’t ‘calling him out’:

“If he wants to fight in December I’m all for that,” Johnson said. “He’s a very tough guy, he’s up and coming and it’d be a great fight as well. He’s ranked.

“None of those guys did call him out and I don’t think anybody really has called him out. I’m not necessarily going on air calling him out, but I’m saying that’s a fight I would take of course.”

What do you think about Johnson being open to a fight with Zabit at UFC 232?