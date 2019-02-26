Michael Johnson Set For Return At UFC Philadelphia

Longtime UFC veteran Michael Johnson is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Philadelphia in March.

Longtime UFC veteran Michael Johnson will make his return to the Octagon in March. According to ESPN, “The Menace” will be facing Josh Emmett at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia. This will be the promotion’s debut in “The City Of Brotherly Love”. The action goes down from the Wells Fargo Center.

Johnson is currently on a two-fight win streak after snapping a three-fight losing streak. He defeated Artem Lobov in October at UFC Fight Night 138 by unanimous decision. This would ultimately be Lobov’s last fight in the UFC before being granted his release. As for Emmett, he had a two-fight win streak snapped against Jeremy Stephens in February of last year.

Emmett was knocked out cold by “Lil’ Heathen” at UFC on FOX 28. “The Grim Reaper” is still one of the featherweight division’s biggest prospects. A win over Johnson would put him right back on track to getting into the top five. Here is the UFC Philadelphia card as of this writing:

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Who are you picking between Johnson and Emmett in Philadelphia?