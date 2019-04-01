Michael Johnson Opens Up On UFC Philadelphia KO Loss

Michael Johnson has released a brief statement following his UFC on ESPN 2 defeat.

This past Saturday night (March 30), Johnson went one-on-one with Josh Emmett. The two clashed on the main card of UFC on ESPN 2. It all went down inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Johnson was knocked out cold in the third round.

Michael Johnson Speaks On Suffering KO Loss

Johnson took to his Instagram account to congratulate Emmett and he assured fans that he will be back:

“Great fight and hats off to [Josh Emmett]. I’ve slipped and fell in the game several times, and I’m always back on feet. See ya guys soon. “

With the loss to Emmett, Johnson’s two-fight win streak has been snapped. He was able to pick up wins over Andre Fili and Artem Lobov after dropping three in a row. UFC Philadelphia was an opportunity for Johnson to get on the UFC featherweight rankings as Emmett is the 10th ranked 145-pounder, but it wasn’t meant to be.

