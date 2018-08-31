Michael Johnson Will Jump Between Weight Classes For “Big Fights”

Michael Johnson’s featherweight return was a success.

After three-straight losses, including a featherweight debut loss to Darren Elkins, Johnson finally got his first win since September of 2016. “The Menace” took a controversial split decision win over Andre Fili at UFC Lincoln last week. Speaking to MMA Junkie after the victory, Johnson reflected on his current position in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

He admitted that money is definitely important to him, but he needs to get back to loving the sport:

“Money is definitely an issue,” Johnson said. “It’s not an issue, but it’s definitely a must to have. But at the same time, I need to get back to enjoying the sport.

“I need to get back to enjoying fighting and saying ‘f’ the money. When I got into the sport, it wasn’t about the money. It was about going in there and fighting the tougher guys and having fun. My last few fights, it was kind of about the money, and I saw those fights come up as losses.”

At this point in his career, Johnson wants big fights. If that means he has to jump between featherweight and lightweight, then so be it:

“Leading into the future, I do want big fights,” Johnson said. “I want fun fights. If a fun fight pops up at lightweight, I’m going to jump on it. A tough guy at 145 that’s going to put me in position to make the run for the title next year, those are the fights I want.

“I’m not in it to fight the middle of the back at 145 any more. I want the best of the best at 145 and 155 pounds, as always.”

