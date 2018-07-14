Michael MacDonald Ponders Future Despite Stunning KO at Bellator 202

Michael McDonald treated fans to a spectacular knockout over former bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 202 on Friday night.

In fact, it took MacDonald just 58 seconds to end the Bellator 202 co-headline contest at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

Despite the positive performance, the 27-year-old believes that he may be forced to consider his future in MMA due to what he believes is a broken left hand.

This latest setback for MacDonald comes following a break to his right hand in his Bellator debut in December. Previously on the books at the UFC, MacDonald is now 2-0 in Bellator’s 135-pound division and is now considered by many to be next in line for a shot at Darrion Caldwell’s strap.

Despite the position he finds himself in, MacDonald is unsure if he wants to continue, given his long history of injuries.

“I need to do a lot more thinking,” McDonald told reporters after Bellator 202 (via MMAjunkie). “As a follower of Christ my main priority is service to God, and then my family. It really does weigh on me wondering what my life is going to look like with my family if this is how I am for the rest of my life. I really worry about that. I really need to do some thinking. This is not a cool thing.

“I feel like my life is kind of flashing before my eyes when this keeps happening. This is my fifth hand surgery, it’s going to be my fifth hand surgery in five, six years or something like that. It’s not how I want to live my life. That’s not what I was expecting when I signed up for this. It hurts inside.”

“I’ve never been like, ‘I have to be the champ, I have to get this guy,’” McDonald said. “I’ve said it before: I don’t know what media requirements Bellator will have of me, I don’t know what the life would look like if I was their champion. Everyone wants to be champion, but I don’t exactly know how much they’d want me to fight, I don’t know how much they’d want me to talk, or how much they’d want me to travel. I can’t say anything about it because I don’t know anything about it. I’ve never been it.”