Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn’t have a good performance at Bellator 248.

Page took on Ross Houston in what many thought would be a very entertaining fight. Yet, that was not the case as Page won a very lackluster decision with not much action happening in the scrap. For “MVP” he says the canvas was slippery and it forced him to change his fighting. style.

“I don’t like to make any type of excuses whatsoever, and I’ve been in that situation before, but this is the worst I’ve ever had it,” Page told reporters after the fight (via MMAJunkie). “The canvas was so slippery, I literally I couldn’t execute any of my game plans because my whole game derives on me moving my feet and being able to be agile, in and out, land shots and get out.

“Again, I don’t know if people will be able to see it in the fight, but I had to change my fighting style. I threw a punch and spun myself around and he threw a kick and literally threw himself off. I could see he was being tentative on his kicks and not throwing them with any kind of maliciousness and it was basically because the canvas was so slippery.”

Michael Page extended his winning streak to four with the win and many hope he will get stiffer competition next time out.