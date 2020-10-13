Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Michael Page Claims Douglas Lima Is Ducking Him

By Cole Shelton
Michael Page Douglas Lima
Image Credit: Bellator

Michael Page believes Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima is ducking him.

Following Page’s decision win over Ross Houston at Bellator 248, he called for a rematch with Douglas Lima. “MVP” has not been shy about his desire to avenge his first career loss, however, he doesn’t think Lima wants the fight.

“It does feel like, more and more, every fight that I have now, he is more and more trying to undermind what I’m doing. And I think it’s simply because he and I both know him how close that fight was, sorry, how much success that I was getting in that fight up until that point,” Page said to the media after the fight (h/t BJPENN.com). He even admitted it afterward after how fast I was, that he’d never come up against anybody with that kind of speed. He said all these amazing things and had a lot to say about me as an athlete directly after the fight.”

Douglas Lima is set to fight Gegard Mousasi for the vacant Bellator middleweight title. However, for Page, he believes he is living in Lima’s head which is why he doesn’t want the rematch and instead is focusing on other things like the Mousasi fight.

“And now that I want to get back in, I think he doesn’t want that, you know? I think he’s almost as worried about what could happen the second time around which is why near enough every fight I hear something that suggests he doest want to make this fight happen again. Which for me, means I live in his head,” he concluded.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaBJPENN

Trending Articles

Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Michael Page Claims Douglas Lima Is Ducking Him

Michael Page believes Bellator welterweight champion, Douglas Lima is ducking him. Following Page's decision win over Ross Houston at...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Believes ‘Homophobia’ Led To Overreactions Over UFC 253 Celebration

Israel Adesanya believes homophobia played a major role as to why so many people were angry over his UFC 253 celebration.
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Confirms Why He Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier Next

Dustin Poirier has played detective for why Conor McGregor is suddenly interested in having a rematch against him, and McGregor has backed...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn't have a good performance at Bellator 248. Page took...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit...
Read more
UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube