Michael Page has rebounded from the first loss of his career in emphatic fashion.

Page was as brash as ever with the showboating early in his Bellator Dublin bout with Richard Kiely earlier today (Sept. 27). This drew the ire of referee Dan Miragliotta, who took a point from “Venom.” In the end it didn’t matter as Page starched Kiely with a flying knee for the finish.

Check out Page’s latest highlight reel finish courtesy of the Bellator Europe Twitter page.