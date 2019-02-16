Michael Page Does Not Expect to Silence Critics at Bellator 216

Tonight at Bellator 216, the talk will come to an end when Michael “Venom” Page (MVP) and Paul Daley square off in the quarterfinals of the welterweight grand prix. It is the fight that MMA fans have requested for years, and tonight they will get their wish. Aside from the grudge that exists between Page and Daley, fans have considered Daley to be the long-overdue challenge for Michael Page, who many believe is yet to be adequately tested. For Michael Page, he has heard it all before:

“Every fight I have, the same questions come up,” Page said at the Bellator 216 press conference. “This person’s gonna be your test, and then I do what I do. OK, now, this person’s gonna be your test. And then, I do what I do. It’s gonna be the same thing after Paul, and it’s gonna continue to be for a long time. I know what level I am. I know what I’m capable of. And I’m just gonna keep doing it. This journey is for me and not anybody else.”

Michael Page has won all nine of his Bellator fights, and will look to make it an even 10-0 tonight against Paul Daley in what would be the highest profile victory of the phenom’s career. Should he be victorious in tonight’s main event, Page expects to hear the same refrain but with a different name: “Douglas Lima is going to be the real test for MVP.”

Bellator 216 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncansville, Connecticut and will air exclusively on DAZN. The main card kicks off at 10:00 PM ET, with the undercard at 7:30 PM ET.

