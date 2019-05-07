Michael Page: ‘Douglas Lima Is Getting Knocked Out’ At Bellator 221

Michael Page predicts a knockout victory over Douglas Lima.

This Saturday night (May 11), Bellator 221 will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. In the main event, Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler defends his gold against featherweight title holder Patricio Freire. The co-main event will feature a semifinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix between Page and Lima.

Page Aims To Stop Lima

DAZN released a new video hyping Bellator 221. In the clip, Page said he’s gunning for the finish over Lima:

“Douglas Lima is getting knocked out. I’m here to make a massive statement in this grand prix tournament. I have good sparring partners here. It’s been an amazing replica for the up and coming fight against Lima. Big kicks, big punches, that massive left hook. It’s been a really good replica, so I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

Page earned his spot in the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix with a unanimous decision win over Paul Daley. Lima choked out Andrey Koreshkov to nab his place in the semifinals.

MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 221 this weekend. Be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.