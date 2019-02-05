Michael Page Plans To Put A Hurting On ‘Childish’ Paul Daley

Michael Page is itching to finally settle his beef with Paul Daley.

On Feb. 16, Page and Daley will collide in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. It’s a long time coming for the two former friends turned rivals. Things between Page and Daley got sour when “Semtex” claimed Page mentioned his mother on an international podcast. Back in Feb. 2017, Daley charged at Page in the crowd at the conclusion of Bellator 179.

‘MVP’ Plans To Treat ‘Semtex’ Like A Child

A new promotional video was released by DAZN to hype up the welterweight clash. Page threw in some more fuel to the fire (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s lost the plot. For me, he’s very impulsive. He’s very childish. … I can’t remember how many years ago now he was in the UFC, hit someone after the fight was done because he lost. He’s childish, and that’s exactly what he’s shown again. He has not grown in the however many years it’s been. It’s probably been over 10 years, and he still has not grown. He’s still a child. This is why I’m going to treat him like a child when I get in that cage with him. ‘Tampax,’ you’re a moron.”

Also featured on the Bellator 216 card will be the return of former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov. He’ll go one-on-one with Cheick Kongo. Fans will also get to see the rematch between Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson. The event will air live exclusively on DAZN. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage.

Who are you picking in this one, Michael Page or Paul Daley?