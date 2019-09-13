Michael Page: ‘It’s Less Financially Lucrative To Be A Black Fighter’

Michael Page believes he’d make more money if he were a white American or Irish.

Page has been renowned for his exciting fighting style and brash personality. He suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career against Douglas Lima back in May. Page will look to get back on the horse when he meets Richard Kiely at Bellator 227 on Sept. 27.

Michael Page Says Race Plays A Factor In MMA Fighter Pay

Page spoke to Metro and expressed his belief that he doesn’t make as much money as he feels he should due to the color of his skin.

“I’ve never come across open racism from a fight fan. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a fan shout anything racist at me. I think you’d have to be brave to do that at a London fight night. But, I do think black fighters are treated differently.

“Do I think any promoters I know are racist? It’s not that. I think it’s less financially lucrative to be a black fighter than a white All-American or Irish kid.”

Page made it clear that he believes if he was a white fighter, his pay would increase.

“I genuinely feel if I was a white fighter with the same talents, I would have more support and money.”