Michael Page On Richard Kiely: We’re Not The Same, He’s Still A Nobody

Michael Page believes Richard Kiely is lucky to share his spotlight.

This Saturday (Sept. 27), Page will go one-on-one with Richard Kiely in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin. Things have gotten heated between Page and Kiely in the buildup to their welterweight clash. Back in July, Page shoved Kiely during a staredown in retaliation for some words said prior.

Michael Page Calls Richard Kiely A ‘Nobody’

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Page said Kiely has bitten off more than he can chew.

“It doesn’t really make sense,” Page told MMA Junkie. “He’s lucky he’s got the spotlight on him now, but then sometimes you don’t actually want the spotlight on you when (expletive’s) actually happening.

“Everyone underestimates my style. He kind of claims to have come from the same thing. We’ve been in the same competitions together, but we’re not the same. He was nobody back then, while I was somebody, and he’s still a nobody now, while I continue to be somebody afterwards.”

Page is hoping to rebound from the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. He was knocked out by Douglas Lima in the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 will take place on Friday inside the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Do you think Richard Kiely has a chance to upset Michael Page on Friday?